Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency ahead of potential snow, ice

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of potential severe winter weather. The State of Emergency will be effective starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Alabama ahead of snow, sleet and freezing rain that can affect the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

“All Alabamians should take time to be prepared for the potential of winter weather. I have directed essential state agencies to be on the ready should they be needed over the next couple of days,” Governor Ivey said. “As with any severe weather event, being prepared is of utmost importance. Everyone should take the necessary precautions now and stay informed of the latest weather forecasts for their area. This State of Emergency will ensure that all available state resources are ready if and when they are needed.”

Ivey has directed the following resources to be in place starting at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning: Alabama Emergency Management Agency will activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Clanton and The Alabama National Guard will activate soldiers to assist with mission support teams and command staff.

“There are enough uncertainties in the forecast right now that the potential exists that this winter storm could be debilitating to the state for a couple of days due to icy conditions," Ivey said. "We are strongly encouraging people to closely monitor this forecast because each portion of the state will face icy conditions at different times. It also important to factor in your commute time to ensure you are off the roads before the first flakes start falling from the sky. In addition to icy road conditions, another factor the state is dealing with is the massive flu outbreak. Now is a good time for people to plan ahead and remain weather aware."

Officials are urging motorists to use caution during the State of Emergency and to only travel during emergency situations during the overnight hours of Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

