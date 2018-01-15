FIRST ALERT: Hazardous road conditions across the area

An Alabama State Trooper blocks I-65 NB at the Northern Blvd. exit while waiting on sand to be delivered. (Source: ALEA)

Road conditions across the WSFA 12 News viewing area deteriorated Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Slushy roads have iced over and bridges are already frozen.

Travel was a very bad idea Wednesday with many roads difficult if not impossible to navigate. With temperatures below freezing most of the day, there will be icy spots throughout the day.

Several counties, including Montgomery County, officially deemed roads impassable, which means all travel should be suspended and only emergency vehicles should be on the roads.

Here are county-by-county roadway reports:

Interstate 65 and Interstate 85: Reopened and deemed passable by the City of Montgomery.

Autauga County: County EMA reports all county roads and bridges remain impassable as of noon Wednesday. The Prattville Police Department advises roads will remain dangerous until around noon Thursday.

Barbour County: EMA officials continue to watch the situation but are leaning toward letting their emergency message expire Wednesday afternoon, then reevaluating any further decisions. An impassable road advisory for Eufaula has been canceled; there are still some ice patches on Broad Street, Washington Street, and Clayton Highway, and some of the east/west roads may have ice patches through the night, but the wind has dried most of Eufaula Ave. and refreezing should not be an issue, according to Eufaula police. Continue to take caution if you must get on the roads.

Bibb County: Hazardous roadway conditions alert has been issued. Roads and bridges are considered impassible and travel is discouraged.

Bullock County: All roads are extremely dangerous and many are totally impassable, according to the sheriff's office.

Butler County: All county roads and bridges should be considered impassable through at least Thursday morning.

Chambers County: All county roads and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice.

Chilton County: All county roads, bridges deemed impassable as of 8:20 p.m. Tuesday

Coosa County: All Coosa County Roads have been deemed impassable.

Coffee County: All roads are open. EMA officials stress caution over slick spots and ask people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Conecuh County: All Conecuh County Roads remain impassable as of noon Wednesday. Travel should be suspended or delayed. Only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges until further notice.

Covington County: US 84 east of Andalusia has stranded tractor-trailers blocking the roadway due to the ice on the highway.

Crenshaw County: All county roads and bridges should be considered impassable after 8 p.m. Tuesday

Dale County: CR 11 remains closed. Use caution on all other roads.

Dallas County: All county roads and bridges are deemed impassable through at least Thursday morning.

Elmore County: Still dealing with issues as of Wednesday afternoon, including stranded motorists. The EMA encourages people to continue staying off the roads and bridges.

Geneva County: Bridges have been sanded and there are no major accidents as of noon Wednesday. Use caution if you must get out.

Henry County: As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, conditions have improved and a previous impassable travel advisory will be lifted for areas south of AL Hwy. 10, except CR. 40. The advisory will remain in effect for areas north of Hwy. 10 and CR. 40 until Thursday. Continue using caution.

Houston County: There are no road closures as of noon Wednesday.

Lee County: All county roads, bridges have remain deemed impassable as of noon Wednesday.

The U.S. 280/431 corridor is having numerous issues. U.S. 280 northwest of Auburn-Opelika has numerous vehicles including 18 wheel transport trucks blocking both west and eastbound lanes from Lee Road 86 to MM 99. U.S. 280/431 between Opelika and Phenix City has eastbound lanes blocked by vehicles and 18 wheel transports at two sections: near Lee Road 737 and at the Lee-Russell county line. The above referenced are the more affected areas but reports of impassable roads include Beauregard, Beulah, Loachapoka, Salem and the Bleecker communities. Deputies, State Troopers and Lee County Volunteer Fire and Rescue agencies are working to assist persons in disabled vehicles.

Lowndes County: All county roads and bridges have been deemed impassable. Travel should be delayed or suspended.

Marengo County: As of 10 p.m., all Marengo County roads are deemed impassable. Linden police report ice already accumulating on bridges; urges caution.

Montgomery County: Montgomery County roads and bridges are considered impassable. All travel should be suspended, and only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges until further notice.

Perry County: All roads and bridges are impassable, according to the Perry County sheriff and EMA.

Pike County: From 11 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, all roads and bridges are deemed impassable.

US 231 from Ozark to Troy is experiencing major issues with ice on the roadway causing traffic to completely stop.

Tallapoosa County: All county roads and bridges should be considered impassable after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies report slippery roads in the Ourtown/Willow Point area and heavy accumulation on Highway 34 west of AL 49. The Alexander City Police Department has classified all roads as impassable through Wednesday. Police advise bridges have iced over and the majority of city streets have large patches of black ice.

Wilcox County: All county roads, bridges remain deemed impassable as of noon Wednesday despite sanding, and should remain that way until further notice. Authorities have dealt with several wrecks and ice everywhere. They continue to monitor the situation.

