FIRST ALERT: Hazardous road conditions across the area

The Interstate 85 and Interstate 65 interchange at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: ALDOT)

Road conditions across the WSFA 12 News viewing area deteriorated Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Slushy roads have started to ice over, and bridges are already frozen.

There have been reports of vehicles sliding off roadways. Traffic cameras show ice on the I-85/I-65 interchange in Montgomery.

Travel is a very bad idea early Wednesday. Roads will be difficult if not impossible to navigate. With temperatures below freezing most of the day, there will be icy spots throughout the day Wednesday.

Several counties, including Montgomery County, officially deemed roads impassable, which means all travel should be suspended and only emergency vehicles should be on the roads.

Here are county-by-county reports:

Autauga County: County EMA reports all county roads considered impassable after 7 p.m. The sheriff's office reports icing on most bridges in the county. Crews are out handling the situation.

Butler County: All county roads and bridges should be considered impassable after 8 p.m. Tuesday

Chambers County: All county roads and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice. All travel through Chambers Co. should be delayed for the time being and only emergency vehicles should be out.

Chilton County: All county roads, bridges deemed impassable as of 8:20 p.m. Tuesday

Crenshaw County: All county roads and bridges should be considered impassable after 8 p.m. Tuesday

Dallas County: All county roads, bridges deemed impassable as of 4 a.m. Wednesday

Elmore County: The EMA has issued an impassable traffic advisory for the county effective at 3 a.m. All roads and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice. All travel should be suspended or delayed.

Marengo County: As of 10 p.m., all Marengo County roads are deemed impassable. Linden police report ice already accumulating on bridges; urges caution.

Montgomery County: Montgomery County roads and bridges are considered impassable as of 11:30 p.m. All travel should be suspended, and only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges until further notice.

Roadways are to the point you cannot tell roadways from side of the road or opposite sides of the road. Very dangerous conditions — Christi T MGM EMA (@DirectorMGMEMA) January 17, 2018

Perry County: All roads and bridges are impassable, according to the Perry County sheriff and EMA.

Pike County: From 11 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday, all roads and bridges are deemed impassable.

Tallapoosa County: Sheriff's deputies report slippery roads in the Ourtown/Willow Point area and heavy accumulation on Highway 34 west of AL 49. The Alexander City Police Department has classified all roads as impassable through Wednesday. Police advise bridges have iced over and the majority of city streets have large patches of black ice.

Wilcox County: All county roads, bridges are deemed impassable as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. The county EMA reports ice on bridges.

