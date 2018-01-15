ROAD CONDITIONS: Problem areas, county-by-county updates

Ice has been reported on I-85 NB around the 16 MM. (Source: MPD)

Ice is melting across central Alabama, but certain areas are still slick, especially in shaded spots and on bridges.

According to Montgomery police, there are various problem areas across the city, including Madison Avenue between Ripley and Union and Woodley Road at Woodley Terrace.

There are also reports of vehicles sliding off spots on Atlanta Highway.

According to ALEA, there was an increase in crashes in the tri-county area late Thursday morning and early afternoon as more drivers got on the roads.

There were traffic delays on Interstate 65 southbound heading into Montgomery around noon. Traffic cameras showed a line of traffic trying to exit at the Clay Street exit.

There were also delays around noon on Interstate 85 southbound near mile marker 27. Pictures from viewers show at least one vehicle in a ditch off the roadway.

ALEA says I-85 northbound near mile marker 16 was a problem area Thursday morning due to ice.

There are also ongoing issues on roads in Elmore County, including Rifle Range Road, Redland Road and Highway 50 at the Martin Dam, according to ALEA. Crews are also waiting for sand and salt in the 5900 block of Highway 14.

Other county-by-county reports:

Autauga County: County EMA reports all roads are considered passable but residents are asked to take caution and slow down. Some roadways and shady areas still have icy patches. No road closures in Prattville.

Barbour County: Roadways are considered passable but EMA officials encourage residents to remain cautious. Be aware of ice patches and remember, if a road had water on it Wednesday night it most likely has ice this morning.

Bibb County: Hazardous roadway conditions alert has been issued. Roads and bridges are considered impassible and travel is discouraged.

Bullock County: All state highways are passable, Sheriff Raymond Rodgers advises, but many patches of ice remain. The state highway department has spread sand on many of the patches but not all of them. County roads are shaded and have more ice. Rodgers says some county roads are still iced over making travel impossible. He is advising motorists if they have to drive, to drive very slow.

Butler County: All county roads and bridges should be considered impassable through at least Thursday morning. EMA officials will re-evaluate roadways around 10 a.m.

Chambers County: All county roads and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice.

Chilton County: Roads are considered passable with some icy patches as of Thursday morning.

Coosa County: All Coosa County Roads are improving but are still impassable. Residents are asked to take caution when driving.

Covington County: US 84 east of Andalusia has stranded tractor-trailers blocking the roadway due to the ice on the highway.

Crenshaw County: Ice reported on Highway 97 at Highway 31.

Dallas County: All county roads and bridges are deemed impassable through at least Thursday morning.

Elmore County: Roadways are still under an impassable road advisory. Redland Road is open, but viewers report there are multiple wrecks in the area there and in Rifle Range. Lake Jordan Road is closed due to ice on the roadway and motorists stuck. The EMA encourages people to continue staying off the roads and bridges. There are sheets of ice on the toll road bridge. The Millbrook Police Department says the following roads have significant hazards and should be avoided:

Edgewood Road, west of Englenook Road to Cobbs Ford Road has significant icing.

Grandview Road and Edgewood Intersection, north to Highway 14, particularly the 2300 block of Grandview Road, still has significant icing present.

Rose Hill Road, west of Main Street to Old Mill Run is closed to ALL traffic.

Myrick Road, east of Richfield Court to Ingram Road still has significant icing.

Ingram Road still has significant icing.

Lee County: All county roads, bridges deemed impassable as of Thursday morning. A lumber truck crashed on Interstate 85 northbound in Opelika, near mile marker 60. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate while a wrecker works to remove the truck. Officials hope to have one lane open as soon as possible.

Lowndes County: All county roads and bridges have been deemed impassable. Travel should be delayed or suspended. Troopers say Hwy. 80 eastbound is iced near Whitehall. Westbound traffic has been stopped to allow Eastbound traffic to be escorted through. ALDOT says it is on its way with sand and salt.

Monroe County: All roads are passable but do contain icy patches. Excel Friscoe Highway from Areno to Friscoe city limits is closed. There are two areas of concern; Highway 41 at Limestone Hill and Faulkenberry Road. Residents are asked to drive slow.

Marengo County: All Marengo County roads are deemed impassable. Linden police report ice already accumulating on bridges; urges caution.

Montgomery County: ALDOT is en route to treat icy patches on interstates. Still icy patches on some roads. Motorists should use caution, especially when approaching bridges, hills and underpasses. The Montgomery Police Department is encouraging everyone to wait until everything has thawed out before driving.

Perry County: All roads and bridges are impassable, according to the Perry County Sheriff and EMA.

Pike County: US 231 from Ozark to Troy was experiencing major issues with ice on the roadway.

Tallapoosa County: All county roads and bridges should be considered impassable after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff's deputies report slippery roads in the Ourtown/Willow Point area and heavy accumulation on Highway 34 west of AL 49. The Alexander City Police Department has classified all roads as impassable through Wednesday. Police advise bridges have iced over and the majority of city streets have large patches of black ice.

Wilcox County: All county roads, bridges remain impassable despite sanding, and should remain that way until further notice. Authorities have dealt with several wrecks and ice everywhere. They continue to monitor the situation.

