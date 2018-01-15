ROAD CONDITIONS: Problem areas, county-by-county reports

Ice has been reported on I-85 NB around the 16 MM. (Source: MPD)

Ice is melting across central Alabama, but certain areas are still slick, especially in shaded spots and on bridges.

According to Montgomery police, there were various problem areas across the city Thursday, including Madison Avenue between Ripley and Union and Woodley Road at Woodley Terrace. There are also reports of vehicles sliding off spots on Atlanta Highway.

According to ALEA, there was an increase in crashes in the tri-county area late Thursday morning and early afternoon as more drivers got on the roads.

ALEA says I-85 northbound near mile marker 16 was a problem area Thursday morning due to ice.

There are also ongoing issues on roads in Elmore County, including Rifle Range Road, Redland Road and Highway 50 at the Martin Dam, according to ALEA.

Redland Road near Tallassee is reportedly covered in black ice. Several vehicles went off the road in that area early Thursday afternoon, according to troopers.

There was also a jackknifed tractor-trailer by Linville Funeral Home on Highway 14, which is between Wetumpka and Tallassee, according to the Elmore County EMA.

Have you seen any problem areas? Tell us on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page.

Other county-by-county reports:

Autauga County: Roads deemed impassable until further notice.

Barbour County: Roadways are considered passable but EMA officials encourage residents to remain cautious. Be aware of ice patches and remember, if a road had water on it Wednesday night it most likely has ice this morning.

Bibb County: Officials say road conditions have improved and the travel advisory for roads and bridges have been lifted. Drivers are still reminded to use caution.

Bullock County: All state highways are passable, Sheriff Raymond Rodgers advises, but many patches of ice remain. The state highway department has spread sand on many of the patches but not all of them. County roads are shaded and have more ice. Rodgers says some county roads are still iced over making travel impossible. He is advising motorists if they have to drive, to drive very slow.

Butler County: All county roads and bridges should be considered impassable through at least Thursday morning. EMA officials will re-evaluate roadways around 10 a.m.

Chambers County: All county roads and bridges should be considered impassable until further notice.

Chilton County: Roads are considered passable with some icy patches as of Thursday morning.

Coosa County: All Coosa County Roads are improving but are still impassable. Residents are asked to take caution when driving.

Covington County: US 84 east of Andalusia has stranded tractor-trailers blocking the roadway due to the ice on the highway.

Crenshaw County: Ice reported on Highway 97 at Highway 31.

Dallas County: All county roads and bridges are deemed impassable until further notice.

Elmore County: Effective 2 p.m. Friday conditions have improved and the previous IMPASSABLE TRAVEL ADVISORY for the county-maintained Elmore County roads and bridges, has been lifted. Because officials cannot guarantee the conditions everywhere, drivers are reminded to use caution while traveling. Numerous hazardous travel conditions remain in the eastern portion of the County (east of the Coosa River).

This afternoon Elmore County Highway Department personnel will continue working to clear up issues on the roadways where hazardous travel conditions still exists. There will be numerous locations that travel on roads and bridges may remain slick due the lingering effects of the wintry precipitation, especially during the overnight hours where temperatures will fall back below freezing. During the overnight hours it is likely that water that has ponded on or is draining across roadways will freeze creating occasional icy patches. Please continue to use extreme caution while driving during this next 24 hours.

There may remain numerous locations where travel on roads and bridges may be slick due to lingering effects of the wintry precipitation, especially during the overnight hours where temperatures will fall back below freezing. During the overnight hours it is likely that water that has ponded on or is draining across roadways will freeze creating occasional icy patches. Please continue to use extreme caution while driving during this next 24 hours.

The following is a list of road closures for Elmore County: Redland Road from Hidden Forrest East to Ware Road, Rifly Range Road beginning at the west end of Mack Taylor to Alice Lane (Private Road), Flat Rock Road from Ellis Lazenby Road to Burt Mill Road, Friendship Road from Redland Road to Cherokee Trail, and Friendship Road from Indian Trail to Dark Corners.

Lee County: Road conditions remain icy and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 22 degrees causing a refreeze of any roads that began to thaw Thursday. Drivers are being asked to exercise caution when traveling.

Lowndes County: All county roads and bridges have been deemed impassable. Travel should be delayed or suspended. Troopers say Hwy. 80 eastbound was iced over near Whitehall.

Macon County: Macon County roads and bridges are considered impassable. All travel should be suspended and only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges until further notice.

Monroe County: All roads are passable but do contain icy patches. Excel Friscoe Highway from Areno to Friscoe city limits is closed. There are two areas of concern; Highway 41 at Limestone Hill and Faulkenberry Road. Residents are asked to drive slow.

Marengo County: All Marengo County roads are deemed impassable. Linden police report ice already accumulating on bridges; urges caution.

Montgomery County: ALDOT is en route to treat icy patches on interstates. Still icy patches on some roads. Motorists should use caution, especially when approaching bridges, hills, and underpasses. The Montgomery Police Department is encouraging everyone to wait until everything has thawed out before driving.

Perry County: All roads and bridges are impassable, according to the Perry County Sheriff and EMA.

Pike County: Avoid traveling on County Rd 2238 if possible. Much of the road still has ice on it.

Tallapoosa County: All county roads are considered impassable. If people do drive, all roads should be used with extreme caution. Lots of ice on bridges and shaded areas. The superintendent made the decision to close schools Friday because there’s a real concern about buses picking up kids and new drivers getting on the roads.

Areas of concerns: Highway 49 south out of Dadevile at Sandy Creek Bridge, Highway 50 around Turner Road and Agricola Road.

Wilcox County: All county roads, bridges remain impassable despite sanding, and should remain that way until further notice. Authorities have dealt with several wrecks and ice everywhere. They continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.