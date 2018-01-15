Warming shelters to open across WSFA 12 News viewing area

The EMA partnered with the Red Cross to open the warming station at Beulah Baptist Church, located at 3703 Rosa Parks Avenue. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Counties across the WSFA 12 News viewing area have announced the opening of warming shelters for those who need a place to get out of the cold.

Montgomery:

Beulah Baptist Church at 3703 Rosa Parks Avenue. Available starting at 5 p.m. The EMA is asking for volunteers to assist this location.

Salvation Army Montgomery 900 Maxwell Boulevard. Phone 334-269-2018

Family Promise of Montgomery Services 28 Crenshaw Street. Phone 334-265-2010

Faith Rescue Mission 108 Camden Street. Phone 334-262-6024

Friendship Mission for Men 3561 Mobile Highway. Phone 334-281-2395

Millbrook: Millbrook Baptist Church 3431 Brown’s Road, Millbrook, AL 36054, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

Deatsville: Deatsville Fire Department Community Room 6930 AL Hwy 143, Deatsville, AL 36022, 24 hours a day. Tuesday through Thursday

Eclectic: Eclectic Town Hall/Police Department Entrance 145 Main Street, Eclectic, AL 36024, 24 hours a day, Tuesday through Thursday

Tallassee: Tallassee Police Station 214 Barnett Blvd, Tallassee, AL 36078, 24 hours a day, Tuesday through Thursday

Wetumpka: Wetumpka Police Department 208 Marshall Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092, 24 hours a day, Tuesday through Thursday

Gevena County: Purpose and Promise Ministry, 312 West Magnolia in Geneva. Will be open beginning Saturday, January 13th through Thursday evening, January 18th. Check-in each evening will begin at 5 p.m. Cots and blankets will be provided. Warming station will close at 8 a.m.Friday. Volunteers are needed, call 334-248-3956 or 334-447-1286.

Houston County:

The Harbor in downtown Dothan at 320 North Foster (corner of Foster & Burdeshaw). Doors will open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. As temperatures rise Wednesday morning the warming station will close for the day around 8 a.m. Cots will be spread out, and a warm place for the night will be available. Snacks, coffee, and drinks will also be provided. The Harbor has secured enough volunteers for this night.

First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 West Main St. in the Family Life Center directly behind the Church. Doors will open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. The warming station will close Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Cots will be spread out and a warm place available for the night. Food will also be provided. Overnight volunteers are needed. If you would like to volunteer, call 334-792-5117 or email bobgross@fbcdothan.org

New Freedom Church (NFC) in downtown Dothan located at 231 West Main St., next to Love In Action Ministries. The doors will open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. The warming station will close the following morning at 9 a.m. Volunteers, blankets & pillows are needed. If you are interested in volunteering at the NFC warming station, call 334-797-9044. Blankets and Pillows can be dropped off at the Wiregrass 2-1-1 office between 8 to 4:30 at 545 West Main St., Suite 313 in Dothan.

Coffee County: The Christian Mission, located at 231 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will provide a warming station beginning Saturday, January 13th for those needing it. For more information regarding the Christian Mission call (334) 470-0349

