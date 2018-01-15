State officials warn motorists of dangerous road conditions ahead of wintry mix

The Alabama Department of Transportation has issued a warning to Alabamians to expect icy roads and bridges starting Tuesday.

ALDOT warns high pavement temperatures from warm weather through Monday may cause snow or sleet to melt and turn to ice or slush, making driving conditions difficult and possibly dangerous. Dangerous driving conditions should be expected in any part of the state where snow or other precipitation is followed by below freezing temperatures, even in areas that have been pre-treated.

ALDOT advises motorists to stay off the roads once the wintry mix begins to fall until conditions improve.

Other state officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Stay home if you don’t have to be out on the roads. Don’t be out. Don’t drive around just to do it. Try to be safe and cautious,” Christina Thornton, Director of the Montgomery City County EMA, said.

But if you must, Thornton says to use caution.

“Do not tailgate, slow down, that’s one of our biggest factors I think the police department has to deal with are the people thinking they can still drive 70 on the interstate in those conditions, you can’t, you have to slow down and leave that gap between you and the others,” Thornton said. “We’re going to have some significant ice and conditions especially on the higher elevations. Interstates, roadways where there are bridges, that’s where we’re going to have some issues.”

“It doesn’t take much when it freezes on the roads to make transportation and traffic very hazardous,” Jeff Smitherman, with the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, said.

All Montgomery Public Schools will dismiss two hours early on Tuesday, and all after school MPS programs, including sporting events, have been canceled.

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a State of Emergency ahead of the possibility of ice and snow. For the latest info on the winter forecast, click here.

