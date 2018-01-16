ALDOT: Southbound interchange bridge closed until further notice

The interchange bridge connecting Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65 southbound will be closed for an extended period of time, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation

ALDOT says officials are currently assessing the bridge following a crash involving a tractor-trailer which overturned. It is unclear how long this may take and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Montgomery Fire Rescue says the tractor-trailer was carrying a 47,000-pound coil that somehow fell off, damaging the bridge and landing below it on Day Street.

Below is a list of alternate routes for those needing access to I-65 southbound:

Continue on I-85 southbound and take exit one. Keep left at the fork and continue toward E. South Street. Continue on E. South Street and turn left onto South Court Street. Turn right onto Fairview Avenue. Then take another left and merge onto I-65 SB.

Get off at East Boulevard exit and make your way around to the Southern Boulevard. From there you can continue onto I-65 southbound from there

Montgomery Police have released limited information about the crash but did say no one was injured.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.