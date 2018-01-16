Despite damage from 42K pound coil, I-65/85 interchange reopens

The interchange bridge connecting Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65 southbound in Montgomery has reopened, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says officials assessed the bridge following a crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon. The shoulder of the bridge, as well as Day Street below, sustained damage. Crews have completed emergency repairs and the interchange and Day Street have since reopened and are safe for travel.

The temporary repairs will remain in place and will be monitored while further investigations and plans are developed for permanent repairs, ALDOT said.

Montgomery Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer that was carrying a roll of sheet metal that weighed more than 42,000 pounds. The coil reportedly crashed through the overpass's concrete retaining wall and fell to the pavement below where it made an impact crater a foot deep.

Montgomery Police have released limited information about the crash but did say no one was injured.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.