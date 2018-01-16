Montgomery Biscuits announce weekday season specials

The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.More >>
Road conditions across the WSFA 12 News viewing area deteriorated Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The WSFA First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to give you advance notice of dangerous weather conditions.More >>
After seeing a homeless man bleeding through his socks on the train, a single father took the shoes off his feet and gave them away.More >>
It’s almost time for the start of baseball season and the Montgomery Biscuits are gearing up for another round of fun-filled events.More >>
Newspaper headlines across the nation are depicting fan's heartbreak after the Saints lost to the Vikings Sunday night.More >>
A heartbroken Saints fan took to Twitter to show his outrage after The Saints lost to The Vikings Sunday night.More >>
It's one and done for Brian Daboll as the Bama Offensive Coordinator who helped win a National Championship last week for the Crimson Tide is now heading to Buffalo to take the same position with the Bills.More >>
Aubie the Tiger -- official mascot of the Auburn Tigers athletic teams -- finished strong Saturday at the 2018 national mascot competition staged by the the Universal Cheerleaders Association in Orlando.More >>
