Montgomery Biscuits announce weekday season specials

It’s almost time for the start of baseball season and the Montgomery Biscuits are gearing up for another round of fun-filled events.

Each day this week during Alabama Live! The Biscuits will be on to announce another great feature fans can expect this season.

On Monday, Biscuits COO Brendon Porter and MAX Credit Union Chief Marketing Officer D.G. Markwell announced the Golden Biscuits Membership Club. This club provides special perks for fans aged 55 and older.

They also announced the following specials:

Tuesdays: Food Fests day. In addition to the $1 hot dogs, Biscuits will be honoring special food items throughout the season. For example, Biscuit fest, cookie fest, and Southern Fried Feast.

Wednesdays: Military Wednesdays- Ticket and food specials every Wednesday night with Military ID.

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday T-Shirt Giveaway- There will be $2 drink specials and custom created t-shirt giveaways.

Fridays and Saturdays: Max Fireworks- There will be in total 25 fireworks shows including opening night, the Fourth of July and during the Max Capital City Classic.

Sundays: Kids Club and Bark in the Park. Kids will receive free admission on Sundays when they join Biscuits Kids Club. Dogs will be allowed at every Sunday game, expect April 29.

