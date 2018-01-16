Pike Road mayor eyes 2018 with optimism

Gordon Stone is pleased with the way the town of Pike Road is growing; slowly but surely in a way that's conducive to what residents want in a small town.

Stone is the town's third mayor. He's in the first year of his 4th term and says he plans to run again.

One of the goals the mayor wants to see happen is to extend the school system to all 12 grades. Right now, it's k-10.

Nearly 9,000 people make up the population of this Montgomery County town with a yearly budget averaging around $6 million. The town employs 15 people in either full or part-time positions.

There is a room inside Pike Road Town Hall that resembles a 'war room.' There are maps all over the place showing neighborhoods already built and those to come.

Stone wants the town to grow but not at the expense of losing its identity of small-town warmth and history.

