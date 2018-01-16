Pike Road mayor shares vision for 2018

Gordon Stone is pleased with the way his town of Pike Road is growing; slowly but surely in a way that's conducive to what residents want in a small town.

Stone is Pike Road's third mayor since its founding more than 20 years ago.

"I think if you see the historic community, the Mount Meigs, the Waughs, the Rolling Hills, if you see those evolve as hubs of activity, citizens come together and enjoy each other," said Mayor Stone.

One of the goals the mayor wants to see happen in 2018 is extend the school system to 12 grades. Right now, it's k-10.

"To make sure our young people have all the opportunities that that they need to be able to grow," he said.

Nearly 9,000 people make up the population of this Montgomery County town with a yearly budget averaging around $6 million a year. Pike Road employs 15 people, a mix of full-time and part-time positions.

There is a room inside town hall that resembles a 'war room.' There are maps all over the place showing neighborhoods already built and those to come.

"All of those people bring so much energy and so many ideas," Stone said.

Stone wants the town to grow but not at the expense of losing its identity of small town warmth and history. Looking beyond 2018, Stone is in the first year of his fourth term. He says he has every intention of running again.

Just a few weeks ago, Montgomery County announced an ambitious project to resurface nearly 50 miles of roads in the county. Nearly six miles of those roads are in Pike Road.

