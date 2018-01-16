State Rep. George Bandy of east AL dead at 72

Alabama State Rep. George Bandy, D-Opelika, has died. Clay Redden with the Alabama House of Representatives said Bandy passed away Tuesday morning at a Macon, Georgia, hospital.

Bandy was first elected to the House in 1994 and represented House District 83, which includes parts of Lee and Russell counties.

“I am saddened to hear of the death of state Representative George Bandy," Gov. Kay Ivey said. "Since his election in 1994, he has been a dedicated public servant to the people of Lee and Russell counties. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow legislators during this difficult time.”

“Louise and I are praying for the family and friends of long-time State Representative George Bandy, who passed away this morning," said U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. "We are grateful for the legacy he built as he served the communities of Lee and Russell, and our state, with honor and integrity for more than 20 years.”

House Democratic Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels released a statement on the passing of Bandy:

“Representative Bandy served the citizens of Lee and Russell Counties with distinction both as a member of the House for 24 years and as the Pastor at the Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. He was a true fighter for his constituents and region especially focused on education and tax reform. He served diligently in the education system and continued his fight in the Alabama House to ensure his districts had the funding and resources to invest in education. He also introduced legislation on tax reform and worked to represent and support the lower income constituents of his district to ensure everyone he represented had equal representation. Throughout his service, he served alongside Dr. Boyd, who attributes her teaching career to Rep. Bandy, as a result of him giving her a start in Opelika. Dr. Boyd remembers him as the mighty Morehouse man who was always prepared and dedicated to his constituents. His dedication and commitment to service will be sorely missed. We are heartbroken at this news and will honor his work and memory at the beginning of today’s session and in the coming days.”

“Rep. Bandy dedicated almost a quarter century of his life to serving his state, his district, and the citizens of Lee and Russell counties," House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R- Monrovia, said. "The institutional knowledge that he gathered during his long service often provided needed insight and guidance to his colleagues. We will miss his presence in the hallways, committee rooms, and chambers of the Alabama State House.”

McCutcheon will lead the House in a moment of silence for Bandy and his surviving family members at the end of Tuesday’s proceedings in the chamber.

According to the representative's state biography, he earned his B.A. degree from Morehouse College in Atlanta.

He was the chairman of the Alabama Democratic Conference, president of the Lee County Alliance, and a member of the Lee County Voters League and NAACP. He also served as president of the Lee County Concerned Citizens, as a member of the Lee County Commission, and President Pro-Tem of the Opelika City Council.

Bandy, 72, served on the State Government and Transportation Utilities and Infrastructure committees.

He was the pastor of Saint James Missionary Baptist Church and had two children, George Bandy, Jr., and Jennifer Mitchell.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

