State Rep. George Bandy of east AL dead at 72

House lawmakers passed their first statewide legislation this session Tuesday, the bills aimed at helping the lives of veterans.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would require police agencies to collect data on race and traffic stops.More >>
Funding for the Child Health Insurance Program is just one part of a larger funding debate up in Washington.More >>
Supporters gathered on the state house steps in Montgomery Thursday to push for the legalization of ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft statewide.More >>
Alabama Senate Republicans are proposing a modest tax cut that would allow more taxpayers to take the maximum standard deduction on their state income taxes.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey gave her first State of the State address Tuesday evening. As she took the stage, she recognized the transformation in the state's government since the early days of 2017.More >>
Below is a transcript of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's first State of the State address, given Jan. 9, 2018.More >>
When Gov. Kay Ivey gives her first State of the State address Tuesday night before a Joint Session of the Alabama Legislature, there will be a special guest in attendance.More >>
Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery to begin the 2018 legislative session.More >>
Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on Tuesday to begin the 2018 legislative session that comes at the start of an election year.More >>
