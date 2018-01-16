State employees to be released early, state offices closed Wednesday

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has ordered all state agencies to release their employees early Tuesday and has closed state offices for Wednesday in anticipation of the incoming winter weather.

Due to the increasing inclement winter weather, the governor’s office has asked all state agencies to release their employees so they can be home no later than 4 p.m. All state offices will be closed on Wednesday due to the 'increasing traffic risk for commuting employees.'

The governor’s office says meteorologists are predicting temperatures will not rise above freezing levels on Wednesday, creating hazardous driving conditions.

#BREAKING: @GovernorKayIvey orders state agencies to dismiss workers early. State offices will be closed Wednesday. #alwx pic.twitter.com/bmepQGfi6F — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) January 16, 2018

