Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office, SBI investigating fatal shooting

The Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office has requested the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation's assistance in a fatal shooting investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the Mulberry Community at around 2:56 p.m. Monday. There, they found one person suffering from a single gunshot wound, who later died from the injury.

Once the investigation is complete, SBI will submit its findings to the district attorney's office for review.

There is no information about the victim in this investigation available at this time.

