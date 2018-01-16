Montgomery puppy makes tremendous recovery after beating

Puppy "Love" is looking for his forever home, after recovering from a beating by two young boys in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A puppy named Love, beaten by two young boys in Montgomery, is now looking for a forever home.

According to a witness, he was found behind a bank, beaten and bruised by two young boys in November.

He was taken to the Carmichael Road Animal Clinic where they concluded he had mange and a broken leg.

Lea Turbert with the Montgomery Humane Society has seen Love’s recovery since the beginning. She said he looks like a completely different dog.

“Boy, what bad shape his little life started out to be, but now he’s come full circle,” Turbert said. “Happy as can be. He’s still a little bit timid around men. But, I mean, so happy. His hair has grown in. He is going to be a gorgeous dog. He has a little bit more growing to do but the vet says you know he’s in great shape."

Love is now ready for new owners, but until he gets adopted, the Montgomery Humane Society will be his home.

“He’s going to make somebody a great pet. Very happy. He’s already house trained. I mean just everybody loves him here and it’s a perfect name for him because he does give a lot of love,” Turbert said.

According to Turbert, he is house trained, loves going on walks, and gets along well with other dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting Love, contact the Montgomery Humane Society at 334-409-0622.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.