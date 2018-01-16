House lawmakers pass bills aimed at helping veterans

House lawmakers passed their first statewide legislation this session Tuesday, the bills aimed at helping the lives of veterans.

Lawmakers passed multiple bills, but all had veterans at their focus.

One bill would improve the tax credit businesses would get for hiring unemployed veterans. Another bill would give veteran owned businesses an advantage in winning state contracts.

Lawmakers also passed legislation which would give free admission to state parks.

All of these bills will need approval of the senate and the governor before becoming law.

Before voting on the bills, a ceremony honoring veterans took place on the house chamber floor. Two of Alabama’s three living medal of honor recipients were honored personally.

