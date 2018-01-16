Montgomery woman sentenced to 54 months for identity theft, tax fraud

A Montgomery woman has been sentenced to 54 months in jail for her role in an identity theft and tax fraud scheme.

According to U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin, Kidiamond Sharagnes Pearson, 25, used her position at her job to obtain identifying information from people who applied for jobs with her employer, including names, birth dates, and Social Security numbers.

Pearson stole the information and gave it to her co-conspirator, James Vernon Battle. Battle then used the information to file fraudulent federal income tax returns, claiming more than $400,000 in undue tax refunds.

Pearson pled guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Battle was previously sentenced to 61 months in November of 2016.

