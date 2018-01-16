Winter weather spurs mad dash for groceries

At Renfroe's Market on Eastchase Pkwy in Montgomery, it was busy much of the day with shoppers buying groceries and other necessities. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery residents made sure their pantries and refrigerators were well stocked ahead of the wintry weather Tuesday.

"My friends in Minnesota and Detroit called me today laughing because as soon as you hear about an inch of snow you shut everything down," said Dr. T.V. Wilson.

Lashondra Vaughn says she had no choice but to make a last minute mad dash to the store.

"They are out of school tomorrow and I have to be prepared with snacks to feed them and entertainment. So I guess we are ready," said Vaughn.

At Renfroe's Market on Eastchase Pkwy in Montgomery, it was busy much of the day with shoppers buying groceries and other necessities.

"I have two piles of wood and I have some crackling fire starters and regular fire starters," said Wilson.

"We have plenty of water and food at the house just in case," said Clint Bryant.

Although the most popular items are milk, bread and eggs, managers at Renfroe's say items for spaghetti and chili are also going fast. As expected, some shoppers welcome a visit by old man winter.

"I get excited about it. I am going to take pictures and send it to my grandkids," Wilson said.

While others prefer to do without.

"I am not really phased by it,” said Bryant.

"I would rather stay inside than go outside,” said Taylor Robinson.

Renfroe's on Eastchase parkway closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday but plans to open as normal Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.