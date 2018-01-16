Abandoned Montgomery house catches fire amid snow

The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Three York County Sheriff's Office deputies and a York Police officer were shot during a search for a wanted man.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Many people have been asking whether or not your employer can penalize, or even fire you, for not coming to work when road conditions are bad.More >>
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.More >>
Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.More >>
Road conditions across the WSFA 12 News viewing area deteriorated Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.More >>
Road conditions across the WSFA 12 News viewing area deteriorated Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.More >>
The WSFA First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to give you advance notice of dangerous weather conditions.More >>
The WSFA First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to give you advance notice of dangerous weather conditions.More >>
After seeing a homeless man bleeding through his socks on the train, a single father took the shoes off his feet and gave them away.More >>
After seeing a homeless man bleeding through his socks on the train, a single father took the shoes off his feet and gave them away.More >>