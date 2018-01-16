Abandoned Montgomery house catches fire amid snow - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Abandoned Montgomery house catches fire amid snow

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
The Montgomery Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire late Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post by MFR, it was an abandoned house on Oakland Street that caught fire amid the snowy weather.

The department reported no injuries. The fire was ultimately extinguished.

