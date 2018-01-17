Conservatives balk at GOP plan to avert government shutdown

The development brought to the forefront questions about White House efforts to control what the former adviser tells Congress about his time in Trump's inner circle - and whether Republicans on Capitol Hill would force the issue.More >>
Democrats accused Republicans of selective amnesia, as Kirstjen Nielsen testified under oath that she "did not hear" Trump use a certain vulgarity to describe African countries that has been criticized as racist.More >>
"The president's overall health is excellent," said Navy doctor Ronny Jackson, who predicted Trump would remain healthy for the duration of his presidency.More >>
President Trump rejected a bipartisan bill to resolve DACA last Thursday.More >>
Former CIA officer arrested and charged with illegally retaining classified records, including names and phone numbers of covert CIA assets.More >>
An AP review of statements made under oath by Trump gives clues about how he might handle questions from Mueller's team of investigators.More >>
A new report by the group Freedom House says basic rights and political freedoms in the United States are deteriorating at a faster pace under President Donald Trump, exacerbated by attacks on key institutions like the press and the courts.More >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellMore >>
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.More >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore >>
