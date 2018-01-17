LIST: Warming shelters in central, south AL - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Several shelters opened Tuesday for people needing a warm place to stay.

Montgomery:

  • Beulah Baptist Church at 3703 Rosa Parks Avenue. Available starting at 5 p.m. The EMA is asking for volunteers to assist this location.
  • Salvation Army Montgomery 900 Maxwell Boulevard. Phone 334-269-2018
  • Faith Rescue Mission 108 Camden Street. Phone 334-262-6024
  • Friendship Mission for Men 3561 Mobile Highway. Phone 334-281-2395

Macon County:

  • The Macon County Commission meeting chamber is open as a warming station. Located across from the county courthouse

Millbrook: Millbrook Baptist Church 3431 Brown’s Road, Millbrook, AL 36054, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

Deatsville: Deatsville Fire Department Community Room 6930 AL Hwy 143, Deatsville, AL 36022, 24 hours a day. Tuesday through Thursday

Eclectic: Eclectic Town Hall/Police Department Entrance 145 Main Street, Eclectic, AL 36024, 24 hours a day, Tuesday through Thursday

Tallassee: Tallassee Police Station 214 Barnett Blvd, Tallassee, AL 36078, 24 hours a day, Tuesday through Thursday

Wetumpka: Wetumpka Police Department 208 Marshall Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092, 24 hours a day, Tuesday through Thursday

Troy: The Troy Recreation Center is available for people without reliable heat Tuesday night. The center will make a decision about Wednesday depending on the weather. Residents are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows and personal items. Food and cots will be provided. 

Gevena County: Purpose and Promise Ministry, 312 West Magnolia in Geneva. Will be open beginning Saturday, January 13th through Thursday evening, January 18th. Check-in each evening will begin at 5 p.m. Cots and blankets will be provided. Warming station will close at 8 a.m.Friday. Volunteers are needed, call 334-248-3956 or 334-447-1286.

Houston County:

  • The Harbor in downtown Dothan at 320 North Foster (corner of Foster & Burdeshaw). Doors will open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. As temperatures rise Wednesday morning the warming station will close for the day around 8 a.m. Cots will be spread out, and a warm place for the night will be available. Snacks, coffee, and drinks will also be provided. The Harbor has secured enough volunteers for this night. 
  • First Baptist Church Dothan, 300 West Main St. in the Family Life Center directly behind the Church. Doors will open from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. The warming station will close Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Cots will be spread out and a warm place available for the night. Food will also be provided. Overnight volunteers are needed. If you would like to volunteer, call 334-792-5117 or email bobgross@fbcdothan.org
  • New Freedom Church (NFC) in downtown Dothan located at 231 West Main St., next to Love In Action Ministries. The doors will open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. No check-in after 9 p.m. The warming station will close the following morning at 9 a.m. Volunteers, blankets & pillows are needed. If you are interested in volunteering at the NFC warming station, call 334-797-9044. Blankets and Pillows can be dropped off at the Wiregrass 2-1-1 office between 8  to 4:30 at 545 West Main St., Suite 313 in Dothan. 

Coffee County: The Christian Mission, located at 231 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will provide a warming station beginning Saturday, January 13th for those needing it. For more information regarding the Christian Mission call (334) 470-0349.

