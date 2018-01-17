Montgomery Taco Bell partially collapses after fire

Investigators are working to find out what caused a fire that left a Montgomery Taco Bell significantly damaged.

Sgt. O.J. Whiting says firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Zelda Road around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on the scene, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.

While firefighters were working to contain the blaze, the building partially collapsed. More units were called to assist as there was a lot of fallen debris from the roof.

There were no injuries reported. Crews remain at the scene working to extinguish any remaining hot spots.

