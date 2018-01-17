Dothan woman dies in 2-vehicle Barbour County crash

A Dothan woman has died and a New York man was injured in a Barbour County crash Tuesday.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials, Cassidy Elizabeth McCallister, 19, was killed when the 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck a tractor-trailer.

The driver of the trailer, Donald T. Rose of Cayuga, New York, was transported to the Southeast Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

The crash happened on Alabama 10 at mile marker 203, 10 miles east of Clio.

