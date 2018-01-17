Victim in fatal Crenshaw County shooting identified as juvenile

The victim in a fatal shooting in Crenshaw County has been identified as a juvenile, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation confirms.

The Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the Mulberry Community at around 2:56 p.m. Monday. There, they found one person, now identified as a juvenile male, suffering from a single gunshot wound. The juvenile died at the scene from his injury.

Sheriff Mickey Powell requested SBI's assistance in the investigation, and agents responded to the scene. When the investigation is complete, the agents will submit their findings to the Crenshaw County District Attorney's Office for review.

