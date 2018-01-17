I-65, I-85 back open in Montgomery

(Source: Wayne Freedman) Looking up Madison Hill in Montgomery

The Montgomery Police Department advises Interstates 65 and 85 are back open.

“If you have to drive, drive extremely slow and be mindful of the ice,” Finely said.

Police have worked 25 accidents in the city so far Wednesday, most of those single-car incidents where the drivers skidded off the road or became stuck.

Many counties are under Civil Emergency Alerts advising residents to stay off roadways due to ice and snow. Most roads have been deemed impassable including major thoroughfares.

The city will remain closed until noon Thursday. The Sanitation Department will work regular Tuesday/Friday route service Thursday.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange said earlier Wednesday the message to residents is simple: Stay at home, get off the roads.

