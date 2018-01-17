Troopers: Most crashes cleared on I-85 near Tuskegee

Alabama State Troopers have been working crashes on Interstate 85 near Tuskegee. Troopers say many of the crashes are now clear.

The first crash happened southbound at mile marker 41 and involves an overturned box truck with entrapment. One lane was blocked and there were at least two injuries.

The second crash happened in the same location but in the northbound lanes. The crash involved a tractor trailer and there were no injuries.

The Macon County Sheriff's Department sent in photos of the first crash.

There will be delays in both directions.

