Former Troy assistant named new Faulkner head football coach

After four seasons, Faulkner will have a new head football coach.

Former Troy Assistant Coach Shayne Wasden will follow Charlie Boren as the next Faulkner Head Coach, the university announced Wednesday. Boren was the previous head coach after spending four of his six years at Faulkner in the position.

Boren resigned following a 7-3 record in the 2017 season, and had an overall record of 29-13 as head coach.

Wasden, 49, of Selma, spent 12 seasons at Troy and the last 10 as an assistant coach, helping with receivers and tight ends. He also spent time as the special teams coordinator.

We want to give a HUGE welcome to our new Head Coach, Shayne Wasden! #NeverFail?? pic.twitter.com/udZiiLZ92X — Faulkner Football (@Faulknerufball) January 17, 2018

Wasden brings a winning pedigree to Faulkner. At Troy, he was on the staff of five Sun Belt Conference Champions teams.

He also enjoyed success as a player on the collegiate level. According to his bio, he played wide receiver at Auburn University from 1987-1990 where he earned three letters and helped lead Auburn to three SEC Championships.

Before his time at Troy, Wasden spent 11 years on the high school circuit as a head coach at Eufaula, Opp and Georgiana High Schools. He finished with a combined record of 91-34 and won six region championships.

"I am honored and extremely excited to be given this opportunity," Wasden said. "My staff and I plan to continue to build this program, win games and ultimately win championships. More important than winning, however, are the Christian principles and values that this university was founded on that our student-athletes will represent both on and off the field. We want to create an environment that produces Christ-centered young men that leave this university and have a positive impact on society. I look forward to working with the administration, faculty and students to make Faulkner football all that it can be."

"I'm very pleased to have someone of Shayne's caliber on board here at Faulkner," said athletic director Hal Wynn. "Having been here since the start of the program, he will be our first head coach with this level of experience and success. He knows the game and the importance of building up these young men to be successful individuals and a team."

Wasden will be formally announced as head coach Thursday at 11 a.m.

