Former Troy assistant named new Faulkner head football coach

Behind a hot night from John Petty, the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-2) ended the No. 17 Auburn Tigers' (16-2, 4-1) 14-game winning streak on the hardwood.More >>
It's one and done for Brian Daboll as the Bama Offensive Coordinator who helped win a National Championship last week for the Crimson Tide is now heading to Buffalo to take the same position with the Bills.More >>
Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.More >>
According to a police report made in Atlanta, University of Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar reported a backpack stolen from a meeting room at the team hotel on Saturday, January 6. That backpack included a game day notebook.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa may have led Alabama to a thrilling overtime win in Monday's National Championship; but he doesn't want that to overshadow the man he replaced at QB, Jalen Hurts.More >>
WBRC has confirmed through sources that current University of Buffalo Athletics Director Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season as quarterback, Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.More >>
Add another name to the growing list of Auburn underclassmen calling it a career with the Tigers to declare for the NFL draft.More >>
Former Troy Assistant Coach Shayne Wasden will follow Charlie Boren as the next Faulkner Head Coach.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks closed out the regular season Saturday with a 27-17 win over rival LaGrange. The Hawks ended the season with a 9-1 overall record and 7-0 record in the USA South.More >>
Now, the Hornets return home for the first time with Eley leading them to take on the No. 11 Grambling State Tigers.More >>
Coastal Carolina carries a 1-8 record into Saturday's contest, but in its last game the team came close to defeating SEC opponent Arkansas on the road, losing by only one point.More >>
With the last game of the season approaching, Faulkner will remain at home to face Edward Waters, a team that is 1-8.More >>
JB Grimes is returning for his second stint as Auburn's offensive line coach.More >>
Texas has hired Auburn football assistant Herb Hand as offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator.More >>
Former Troy Assistant Coach Shayne Wasden will follow Charlie Boren as the next Faulkner Head Coach.More >>
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.More >>
