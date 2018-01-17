Woman killed after vehicle overturns into Covington County creek

A woman was killed after a vehicle lost control on a patch of ice and overturned into a creek in Covington County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened at 1:45 p.m. on Highway 29 about 10 miles south of Andalusia.

The victim, Tressa Mechell Richards, 42, of Brewton, was a passenger in the 2003 Pontiac Grand Am that crashed, Capt. Tracy D. Nelson said. Richards was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver, Norma Jean Jerkins, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Andalusia Regional Hospital. Another passenger, Regina Kay Stanford, and a 6-year-old child were also taken to Andalusia Regional.

