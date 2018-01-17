Petty's 27 points help put an end to Auburn win streak

Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.More >>
Bruce Stevens scored 22 points, Deandre Burnett added 20, and the Rebels held off Florida for a 78-72 win on Saturday afternoon.More >>
South Carolina legend Marcus Lattimore will return to his alma mater's football program in an off-the-field role.More >>
South Carolina’s Board of Trustees just approved new contracts for head football coach Will Muschamp and his assistants along with strength and conditioning coach Jeff Dillman.More >>
LSU has promoted Steve Ensminger to the position of offensive coordinator. He will be officially announced as the new OC during a news conference at noon.More >>
Behind a hot night from John Petty, the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-2) ended the No. 17 Auburn Tigers' (16-2, 4-1) 14-game winning streak on the hardwood.More >>
It's one and done for Brian Daboll as the Bama Offensive Coordinator who helped win a National Championship last week for the Crimson Tide is now heading to Buffalo to take the same position with the Bills.More >>
Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.More >>
According to a police report made in Atlanta, University of Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar reported a backpack stolen from a meeting room at the team hotel on Saturday, January 6. That backpack included a game day notebook.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa may have led Alabama to a thrilling overtime win in Monday's National Championship; but he doesn't want that to overshadow the man he replaced at QB, Jalen Hurts.More >>
Nick Saban will hold a press conference at 1 pm today with Crimson Tide juniors who plan to announce their plans for next season.More >>
The Crimson Tide are set to celebrate their national championship victory. The athletic department announced on Thursday that parade and celebration will be held Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m.More >>
"We want to use this as an opportunity for us to go out and develop confidence in our execution by the knowledge and experience we gain in this particular game."More >>
The Tide has a tough test when they host rival Tennessee, and Saban isn't taking the game lightly.More >>
This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
