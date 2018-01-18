Bailey makes new friends, experiences first snowfall

Bailey has had a full week of adventures and is adjusting to her new home very well.
Anne Parker Crawley with Service Dogs Alabama says Bailey has such a loving temperament and she has made several friends this week.
Bailey attended the Service Dog Alabama Board of Directors meeting and was a big hit meeting everyone. Then during WSFA 12 News Alabama Live!, she found out what her name be and met even more friends.
After visiting the station, Bailey went to the Service Dogs Alabama Training Center where she met her new friend Kenzie, a yellow lab. They had a great time playing.
Bailey also got to experience her first snowfall.
“Bailey is very smart and is really is starting to respond to her name,” Crawley says. “She is doing great at her potty-training and learning to walk well on her leash,”
So far, Bailey's favorite thing to do is play with her squeaky bear, cuddling and sleep on the sofa.
Check back next week to see what else Bailey has learned.
Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
