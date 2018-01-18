ALDOT explains response to icy roadways - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ALDOT explains response to icy roadways

Interstate 85 north of Tallassee Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Don Jones) Interstate 85 north of Tallassee Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Don Jones)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Department of Transportation officials say they had people and resources scattered around the state during this winter storm handling ice issues.

Tony Harris with Alabama Department of Transportation says the department is equipped with salt sand and chemical treatments to deal with icy situations on roadways.

ALDOT has numerous salt brine mixing and storage stations from Birmingham to the Alabama-Tennessee state line. From Birmingham south there are no storage stations because typically conditions don't call for it, Harris said.

The shipment of treatment materials is dependent on the forecasted conditions. For this recent weather event, the forecast called for a statewide impact. ALDOT treated most roadways with materials from Birmingham to the north and south towards Alex City and some Montgomery interstates. Some areas were also retreated with salt brine.

After the snow started, the state began moving people and chemicals around the state to ice hot spots.

Some of the biggest issues ALDOT is seeing is ice on Delta River bridges on Interstate 65 near Baldwin, Mobile and Escambia counties.

Harris recalled the winter storm in 2014 when the forecast called for more snow in south Alabama. ALDOT shipped materials south and then the forecast changed. The materials then had to be shipped back towards Birmingham, which was hit the worst, and it was too late to pretreat.

Be sure to check out our updated roadway conditions list by clicking here.

Also, Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson has asked viewers to report roadways with ice patches or slick spots on the Facebook post below. Feel free to look through the comments and see about roadways near you or leave a comment of your own.

