Pike Road third-grader dies from flu

The flu has claimed the life of a Pike Road Elementary School student, according to Superintendent Charles Ledbetter.

Zainab Momin, a third-grader, died Tuesday night.

Principal Ryan Kendall says the 8-year-old had a personality that drew people to her.

"Zainab was a delightful little girl. She had just a wonderful smile and a great attitude. Our school family here is devastated," Kendall said.

Here is artwork I spotted in the hallway of Pike Road Elementary School while visiting there today. It was drawn by 3rd grader Zainab Momin who died from the flu Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/GEwN2ohYjM — Rosanna Smith (@rosannaWSFA) January 19, 2018

The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed it has received a reported of suspected pediatric flu death, and if it's confirmed, it would be the first pediatric influenza death in our state this flu season. Public health officials say they won't release where in the state that suspected pediatric flu death occurred.

The focus of the Pike Road Schools faculty and staff right now is to comfort the students who have lost a friend and help them navigate through the grieving process.

"We definitely want to make sure that everyone knows that it is perfectly fine to be sad and that we have counselors, ministers, pastors available to talk if they need to," Kendall said.

