Pair of Troy football coaches elevated to new roles

Troy head football coach Neal Brown announced Thursday new titles and roles for a pair of his offensive assistant coaches. Matt Moore has been elevated to offensive coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties, while Sean Reagan will serve as co-offensive coordinator and coach Troy's quarterbacks.



"Our offensive line, quarterbacks and running backs have played at a high level the past three seasons," Brown said. "Coach Moore and Coach Reagan have done an outstanding job putting our players in a position to be successful and have been integral pieces in our consistent offensive success.



"I've worked with both Matt and Sean for six years so there is an enhanced level of familiarity between the three of us. Whether on the field or in a meeting room, our understanding of each others tendencies and strengths has proved to be a valuable resource for this program and its progress."



Moore, a 2016 nominee for the Broyles Award, has spent the last three seasons as the co-offensive coordinator for the Trojans and his offensive line has ranked as one of the best in the country. Troy led the nation with just eight sacks allowed in 2016 and despite replacing three starters from that unit Troy finished the 2017 season ranked 12th nationally with just 15 sacks allowed.



The Trojans allowed the 10th fewest tackles for loss per game (4.23) in 2017 as Troy went on to win its sixth Sun Belt Conference championship and claim the New Orleans Bowl title.



The 2016 season was not the first time one of Moore's offensive lines led the nation as his 2007 and 2008 units at Texas Tech were the best in the country in fewest sacks allowed per attempt. Moore and Brown teamed up in Lubbock for two seasons and Texas Tech ranked in the top 15 nationally in total offense and averaged over 33 points per game.



Heading into his eighth season as a full-time assistant for the Trojans, Reagan has overseen Troy's record-setting quarterbacks during his entire tenure while also coaching the Trojans' running backs the past three seasons.



Reagan has worked with three record-setting quarterbacks during his time at Troy in Levi Brown, Corey Robinson and Brandon Silvers. Robinson finished his career with Troy and Sun Belt records for touchdown passes, attempts, completions and yards in addition to the career record for total offense. Silvers is Troy's career leader in touchdowns responsible for and Brown holds Troy's single-season passing completions and passing yards records.



In his three years coaching Troy's running backs, Brandon Burks and Jordan Chunn topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark and Chunn set the Troy career rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns scored records.



Reagan began his career at Troy in 2008 and 2009 as a graduate assistant working under Brown. After one season at Texas Tech, Reagan returned to Troy in 2011 and assumed his role coaching the Trojan quarterbacks.



Troy has won 22 of its last 27 games dating back to 2015 season and the Trojans' .846 winning percent in 2017 ranked as the eight-best in the country. Troy's schedule featured seven bowl teams and the Trojans posted a 6-1 mark in those games.



(Courtesy: Troy Athletics)