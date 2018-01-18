New collection call center to bring more than 100 jobs to Houston County

More than 100 new jobs are coming to Houston County. New Jersey-based call center, MRS BPO, LLC. recently acquired Vantage Sourcing, a collections call center in the town of Taylor.

Vantage Sourcing has been in operation since 2004 and in recent years faced challenges.

“We’ve had a call center that’s been out there for a while. They’ve kind of been on the decline, but this new company that’s come in has big plans,” said Mark Culver, Houston County Commission Chairman.

Right now, Vantage Sourcing has about 80 employees. Over the next few months, MRS plans to add more than 100 full-time jobs to this facility – with the potential to add close to 300.

"100 is an approximation. There is capability in the facility to house far more than that in terms of expansion. In ball parking it at 100, we’re very confident that 100 is the minimum that we’ll be looking at in the relatively near future," said MRS Chief Operating Officer Hal Goldstein. "The potential exists for far more than that as we build the infrastructure.”

Positions include customer facing agents making calls, IT positions and training positions. Management says they have already started the hiring process. People interested in applying for jobs can visit www.mrsbpo.com.

The company emphasized it is committed to making a long-term investment in putting people to work.

“This acquisition for MRS is actually our first acquisition. We intend to be here for the long haul. We don’t see us being here as a temporary situation,” said Goldstein.

Houston County officials say knowing the company will grow in the community over time is something they are excited about.

“That’s what we like. People who come into the community, become community partners with us, and invest in our people," said Culver.

An exact dollar amount the facility expansion will boost the economy wasn’t known, but it is expected the help put more money back into the town of Taylor and the Wiregrass.

“When you help grow the economy it helps grow the entire community – from retail, to restaurants, to housing, to everything that people that have jobs, that have that extra disposable income they’re going to go out and spend it, “said Dean Mitchell, Executive Director Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Dothan – Taylor, we’re all in this together. Whatever floats their boat, floats the whole area's boat,” said Culver.

County officials hope this expansion also highlights the favorable business climate in Houston County and attracts more businesses to plant roots and grow.

“We think, more than any community we’re aware of, we have partnerships in place that make businesses feel comfortable here,” Culver said.

Vantage Sourcing will change its name. More information about the acquisition is expected to be released in the next few weeks at an official ceremony.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.