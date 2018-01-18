Auburn roads continue to improve, officials still urge caution

In Auburn, most drivers were back out on the roads Thursday after many roads were closed due to ice.

There are still some roads that have patches of ice and local law enforcement is encouraging motorists to use caution when driving.

Auburn police officials said they were encouraging residents to stay off of the roads on Wednesday, but not everyone listened.

“Since the storm we’ve had approximately 36 traffic accidents. Fortunately, only three of those resulted in injury, which none of those, thankfully, were life-threatening. We also had over 94 situations where we had to either help someone get their vehicle out of a ditch or unstuck. So we have had some motorists that have challenged it a little bit,” said Auburn Police Chief Paul Register.

Officials have been working to make the roads as safe as they can.

“The Alabama Department of Transportation, as well as the City of Auburn Public Works Department, have been out putting out sand, and chemicals and those things to make the roadways de-ice faster, and those definitely were a big assistance to the traffic,” said Register.

