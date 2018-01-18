Auburn settles lawsuit filed by former baseball coach

Column: Nick Saban has won plenty of national titles with the best players, but his sixth championship was all about the coach after he made a gutsy quarterback switch at halftime.

Column: Nick Saban's 6th championship is the best of all

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game, and unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

Alabama is No. 1 in final AP poll for 11th time; UCF 6th

The college football semi-final between Georgia and Oklahoma is a bigger television draw than Alabama's win over Clemson.

National champion Alabama is losing four more underclassmen to the NFL draft, including All-America safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.

Auburn and Golloway informed U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles S. Coody of the settlement agreement Tuesday, according to court filings.

An Auburn spokesman and Golloway's attorney, John Saxon, both declined to elaborate beyond saying "the matter has been resolved." Saxon had filed a motion to withdraw from the case on Jan. 12.

Golloway had been seeking payment of a $1 million buyout contending he was wrongfully terminated.

He sued the university board of trustees, athletic director Jay Jacobs and other athletic officials. Auburn fired Golloway "with cause" in September 2015 and later said he "knowingly and repeatedly broke Auburn and NCAA rules, including an attempt to destroy evidence of his violations."

