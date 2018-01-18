Auburn settles lawsuit filed by former baseball coach - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Auburn settles lawsuit filed by former baseball coach

(Source: Auburn Athletics) (Source: Auburn Athletics)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn has settled a federal lawsuit filed by former baseball coach Sunny Golloway.

Auburn and Golloway informed U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles S. Coody of the settlement agreement Tuesday, according to court filings.

An Auburn spokesman and Golloway's attorney, John Saxon, both declined to elaborate beyond saying "the matter has been resolved." Saxon had filed a motion to withdraw from the case on Jan. 12.

Golloway had been seeking payment of a $1 million buyout contending he was wrongfully terminated.

He sued the university board of trustees, athletic director Jay Jacobs and other athletic officials. Auburn fired Golloway "with cause" in September 2015 and later said he "knowingly and repeatedly broke Auburn and NCAA rules, including an attempt to destroy evidence of his violations."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

