Investigation continues into Montgomery Taco Bell fire

The investigation into the fire that destroyed a Montgomery Taco Bell continues.

According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, the Taco Bell in the 2600 block of Zelda Road partially collapsed after catching fire Wednesday morning.

Based on a scene evaluation, Investigators believe the fire began in the northwest corner of the structure in a small room holding "electrical distribution equipment."

While the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, there has already been a response on social media.

People are reportedly upset about the fire and there are even reports of a planned vigil.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof Wednesday morning.

