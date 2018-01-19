Man at center of alleged Selma gun mill pleads guilty

Richard Canterbury, one of three people accused of taking part in an alleged Selma gun mill, has pleaded guilty to federal charges.

According to court documents, Canterbury pleaded guilty on Jan. 12 to three felony counts:

Knowingly possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony Willfully engaging in the business of selling firearms without a license Knowingly possessing a firearm that had been shipped or transported in interstate commerce and that the serial number of the firearm has been removed, obliterated or altered

Court documents indicate Canterbury admitted in court that the following counts were true and entered a plea of guilty.

In May of 2016, Canterbury, his wife Adrianne Michelle Canterbury, and his girlfriend, Candice Nicole Ledbetter Byrum, were arrested for allegedly operating the gun mill.

Adrianne Canterbury, who goes by Michelle, was accused of taking weapons out of the Selma Police Department evidence vault, the secure area where she worked. Richard Canterbury would then fix the guns so they could then be sold online

He admitted he sold several guns and had stored 239 in a unit under a relative's name. Ultimately, state and federal officials recovered 294 guns, including some recovered by people who voluntarily brought them to the police department when news of the arrests became public.

One of the guns sold by the alleged gun mill was used in a Dallas County shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old.

The FBI has since taken the lead over the investigation after being asked by Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.