DA recuses in case regarding Troy arrest, hospitalization of boy

Tom Anderson, the District Attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit of Alabama, which covers the city of Troy and Pike County, has officially recused his office in the ongoing investigation regarding the Dec. 23 encounter between Troy Police and Ulysses Wilkerson, a 17-year-old, that resulted in his hospitalization.

Here's Anderson's full statement:

“Just as the City of Troy Police Department requested a neutral and detached agency, the State Bureau of Investigations, to conduct an independent investigation, I have concluded it is in the best interest of public confidence that my office recuse itself from any involvement in the investigation of the incident and the matter be assigned to an independent prosecutor. We take this action to avoid any possible appearance of bias or political influence, and after researching national standards and recommendations related to potential conflicts or the appearance of conflicts. This action is also taken in deference to the wishes of the juvenile’s family for an outside investigation and examination of the facts. “In accordance, our office has filed a notice of recusal with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. Attorney General Marshall will designate an independent prosecutor, most likely a retired or supernumerary district attorney, to handle the duties associated with the ongoing investigation. Evidence and findings from the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigations will be turned over to the special prosecutor designate. “Because we are removing ourselves from this investigation, there will be no further comments or statements from this office. Members of the media should direct any questions concerning this case to the State Bureau of Investigations.”

According to Troy police, officers saw the teen walk from behind a closed downtown business just before midnight that Saturday. Wilkerson allegedly fled on foot as the officers got out of their vehicle, then refused to put his hands behind his back when was apprehended.

Officers further stated he struggled and reached for his waistband as if reaching for a weapon. That prompted them to use physical force to restrain him while being arrested on misdemeanor charges of obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.

Wilkerson was taken to an area hospital, then transported to a Birmingham hospital. According to CNN, Wilkerson's father said his son had brain swelling and a cracked eye socket.

The Pike County branch of the NAACP has called for the police body cameras to be released, though that has not happened and says it will review the police department's policies in the wake of the incident.

Some protestors say they are planning to block busy U.S. Hwy. 231 in Troy on Feb. 5.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, or SBI, is investigating the case at the request of the Troy Police Department. It has not said when its investigation will be complete.

