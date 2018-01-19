Owners of Zelda Road Taco Bell release statement against vigil

As investigation continues into what caused a Taco Bell on Zelda Road to catch fire, the owners have finally spoken out.

Specifically, the owners have spoken out about an alleged vigil that is taking place Sunday.

The owners are discouraging against a vigil being held due to "dangerous conditions" that still exist at the site. The owners also say the site is closed and that no one is being allowed onto the premises.

Despite discouraging against a vigil, the owners also expressed their thanks and gratitude for the support being shown.

Taco Bell Zelda Rd thanks all of the wonderful customers who are planning a candlelight vigil for the burning of our store. We are overwhelmed by the displays of support. We are extremely thankful that no one was harmed early Wednesday morning when the store burned and that no firefighters were injured as they battled the flames in single digit temperatures.

Unfortunately, because this is still an active investigation site and dangerous conditions exist, the Fire Department has instructed us to keep the site closed and no one is allowed on the premises.



We are already planning our comeback and will rebuild! We will have a true celebration upon re-opening and hope that all of you that Quiero Taco Bell will Run to the Border on Zelda and LiveMas with us!!!! Sincerely, Owners, Zelda Rd Taco Bell

Since the owners made a statement, on the Facebook vigil page for the Zelda Road Taco Bell, there have been comments of moving the vigil across the street.

