Thursday shooting leaves woman in Montgomery hospital

Tom Anderson, the District Attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit of Alabama, which covers the city of Troy and Pike County, has officially recused his office in the ongoing investigation over the arrest and hospitalization of Ulysses Wilkerson, 17.More >>
Richard Canterbury, one of three people accused in an alleged Selma gun mill, has pleaded guilty to federal charges.More >>
Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection with the deadly Fort Mitchell Dollar General shooting.More >>
An unnamed man who walked into a Montgomery hospital Sunday with a serious gunshot wound has been downgraded to non-life-threatening condition, the Montgomery Police Department said Monday morning.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department released its 2017 crime statistics Friday, outlining changes from 2016. And overall, crime in Alabama's capital city was down for the year.More >>
A man is in custody after a minor traffic violation in Elmore County turned into a car chase, according to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson.More >>
Twenty-one people from the Enterprise and Dothan area have been arrested in early morning roundups on suspicion of trafficking meth and heroin, according to U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin, Sr. of the Middle District of Alabama.More >>
The sole survivor of a two-vehicle crash that claimed five lives in early 2016 has been arrested in Virginia following an investigation and subsequent indictments.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has formally charged a man with rape after the suspect was captured by U.S. Marshals Thursday.More >>
