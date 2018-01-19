Thursday shooting leaves woman in Montgomery hospital

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a Thursday evening shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

According to police, officers and Fire Medics responded in the 800 block of Westview Drive in reference to a subject shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, police said officers were told that a female victim had been transported to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. Police said the woman is in critical but stable condition.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.