Amanda: Temps get warmer over the next couple days

You're getting warmer!! After a day in the 40s Thursday, we made it into the 50s today - not bad, right?! We will continue to watch numbers climb over the next few days, and perfect timing because the weekend is right around the corner...

Tonight: High pressure kept us sunny today, and it will keep controlling our overall weather pattern for a little bit longer. We will see just a few clouds this evening, but many remain mostly clear through the night. Overnight lows will likely be on either side of freezing; some places in central Alabama will be in the upper 20s and southern counties look to stay in the low 30s.

Weekend: By Saturday, sunshine is still abundant across the area. Highs continue trend warmer, and by the afternoon almost everyone will hit at least 60°! Sunday looks to be even milder with temperatures going into the mid/upper 60s. A few more clouds will be present by the second half of the weekend, but not enough to completely block out the sun. We will be watching a trough over in east Texas as it continues to inch closer to us, but it will take time for our atmosphere to re-saturated itself - AKA our weekend doesn't feature any rain chances.

Wet Start to the Workweek: As we begin a new week back at work and school (sorry kids - no closings expected), it looks like it could start off on a very wet note. Our next system arrives by Monday, and it brings with it a good helping of rain and even a few storms. By the late morning and early afternoon, a cold front will drape through the state; since we are building moisture back into our atmosphere all weekend long, dew points will definitely be sufficient enough for light/moderate showers and a few embedded heavier pockets of rain along with some thunderstorms. Coverage at this moment looks to remain widespread, so almost everyone will be dealing with rain at some point Monday. This system should move through rather quickly, and dry air comes back almost instantaneously. Although we see the cold front move out fast, we don't see a huge temperature drop; relatively mild weather returns for Tuesday and will last all week all.

