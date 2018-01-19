Faulkner University introduces Shayne Wasden as new head football coach

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has announced the hiring of Jeff Banks as the Crimson Tide's special teams coordinator. Banks comes to Bama from Texas A&M where he was tight ends and special teams coordinator under Kevin Sumlin.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has announced the hiring of Jeff Banks as the Crimson Tide's special teams coordinator. Banks comes to Bama from Texas A&M where he was tight ends and special teams coordinator under Kevin Sumlin.More >>
It's one and done for Brian Daboll as the Bama Offensive Coordinator who helped win a National Championship last week for the Crimson Tide is now heading to Buffalo to take the same position with the Bills.More >>
It's one and done for Brian Daboll as the Bama Offensive Coordinator who helped win a National Championship last week for the Crimson Tide is now heading to Buffalo to take the same position with the Bills.More >>
Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.More >>
Alabama players and coaches stayed at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta for a couple days, leading up to the game Monday night, including defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.More >>
According to a police report made in Atlanta, University of Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar reported a backpack stolen from a meeting room at the team hotel on Saturday, January 6. That backpack included a game day notebook.More >>
According to a police report made in Atlanta, University of Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar reported a backpack stolen from a meeting room at the team hotel on Saturday, January 6. That backpack included a game day notebook.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa may have led Alabama to a thrilling overtime win in Monday's National Championship; but he doesn't want that to overshadow the man he replaced at QB, Jalen Hurts.More >>
Tua Tagovailoa may have led Alabama to a thrilling overtime win in Monday's National Championship; but he doesn't want that to overshadow the man he replaced at QB, Jalen Hurts.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
Allen Greene has been chosen to be the next AD at Auburn University. Greene was the former University of Buffalo Athletics Director.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season as quarterback, Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.More >>
After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season as quarterback, Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.More >>
Faulkner University president Dr. Michael Williams officially introduced Shayne Wasden as the school’s new head football coach at a press conference in the Carmichael Boardroom of the Harris College of Business building on campus this morning. The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, was twice postponed due to hazardous road conditions in the wake of this week’s winter storm.More >>
Faulkner University president Dr. Michael Williams officially introduced Shayne Wasden as the school’s new head football coach at a press conference in the Carmichael Boardroom of the Harris College of Business building on campus this morning. The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, was twice postponed due to hazardous road conditions in the wake of this week’s winter storm.More >>
Troy head football coach Neal Brown announced Thursday new titles and roles for a pair of his offensive assistant coaches. Matt Moore has been elevated to offensive coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties, while Sean Reagan will serve as co-offensive coordinator and coach Troy's quarterbacks.More >>
Troy head football coach Neal Brown announced Thursday new titles and roles for a pair of his offensive assistant coaches. Matt Moore has been elevated to offensive coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties, while Sean Reagan will serve as co-offensive coordinator and coach Troy's quarterbacks.More >>
Former Troy Assistant Coach Shayne Wasden will follow Charlie Boren as the next Faulkner Head Coach.More >>
Former Troy Assistant Coach Shayne Wasden will follow Charlie Boren as the next Faulkner Head Coach.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks closed out the regular season Saturday with a 27-17 win over rival LaGrange. The Hawks ended the season with a 9-1 overall record and 7-0 record in the USA South.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks closed out the regular season Saturday with a 27-17 win over rival LaGrange. The Hawks ended the season with a 9-1 overall record and 7-0 record in the USA South.More >>
Now, the Hornets return home for the first time with Eley leading them to take on the No. 11 Grambling State Tigers.More >>
Now, the Hornets return home for the first time with Eley leading them to take on the No. 11 Grambling State Tigers.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker hopes to improve safety in youth sports by requiring training for coaches. Rep. Jack Williams’ bill would require a one-hour training course.More >>
An Alabama lawmaker hopes to improve safety in youth sports by requiring training for coaches. Rep. Jack Williams’ bill would require a one-hour training course.More >>
Faulkner University president Dr. Michael Williams officially introduced Shayne Wasden as the school’s new head football coach at a press conference in the Carmichael Boardroom of the Harris College of Business building on campus this morning. The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, was twice postponed due to hazardous road conditions in the wake of this week’s winter storm.More >>
Faulkner University president Dr. Michael Williams officially introduced Shayne Wasden as the school’s new head football coach at a press conference in the Carmichael Boardroom of the Harris College of Business building on campus this morning. The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, was twice postponed due to hazardous road conditions in the wake of this week’s winter storm.More >>
Phelps admitted to an audience in Chicago that he once spent several days in his room, contemplating taking his own life.More >>
Phelps admitted to an audience in Chicago that he once spent several days in his room, contemplating taking his own life.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Auburn University has named Allen Greene it's new director of athletics. At 10 a.m. Friday, the university will hold a news conference to introduce him.More >>
Troy head football coach Neal Brown announced Thursday new titles and roles for a pair of his offensive assistant coaches. Matt Moore has been elevated to offensive coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties, while Sean Reagan will serve as co-offensive coordinator and coach Troy's quarterbacks.More >>
Troy head football coach Neal Brown announced Thursday new titles and roles for a pair of his offensive assistant coaches. Matt Moore has been elevated to offensive coordinator in addition to his offensive line duties, while Sean Reagan will serve as co-offensive coordinator and coach Troy's quarterbacks.More >>
Researchers said signs of CTE is evident early after head impact, even in the absence of signs of concussion.More >>
Researchers said signs of CTE is evident early after head impact, even in the absence of signs of concussion.More >>
JB Grimes is returning for his second stint as Auburn's offensive line coach.More >>
JB Grimes is returning for his second stint as Auburn's offensive line coach.More >>
Texas has hired Auburn football assistant Herb Hand as offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator.More >>
Texas has hired Auburn football assistant Herb Hand as offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator.More >>
Former Troy Assistant Coach Shayne Wasden will follow Charlie Boren as the next Faulkner Head Coach.More >>
Former Troy Assistant Coach Shayne Wasden will follow Charlie Boren as the next Faulkner Head Coach.More >>