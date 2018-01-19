Roby speaks in support of Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act

On Thursday, the House will consider H.R. 4712, better known as the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act.

H.R. 4712 requires that children born alive during an abortion or an attempted abortion be given the same medical treatment as any other child born alive at the same gestational age.

Rep. Martha Roby took the stand in support of the act.

“It feels really strange standing here today in defense of living, breathing children. To have to make a case that a baby that survives an abortion and is born into this world should be treated just like a baby born any other way, but unfortunately, we must,” said Roby.

She went on to say there is currently no law “mandating that a baby born alive after a failed abortion receive medical treatment instead of being left to die.”

“So that’s why we’re here. To require under federal law nationwide that a baby born alive after an abortion attempt receives the same care that any other baby would receive,” said Roby. “I just don’t believe this particular issue is up for debate. I urge my colleagues to support H.R. 4712.”

