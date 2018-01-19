1 dead, 3 to be arrested following early January Union Springs shooting

The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
One of the victims of a double homicide on Scott Street Friday has been identified as Percy King. Fifty-seven-year-old King served as a zookeeper at the Jackson Zoo from 1997-2011 and as a member of the Jackson Zoo Board starting in 2017.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
The City of Auburn is working to regulate short-term rental properties following a growing popularity of websites such as Airbnb and VRBO.More >>
Investigators have still not discovered what motivated Stephen Paddock to embark on the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history but determined that he researched SWAT tactics ahead of the massacre and...More >>
Investigators have still not discovered what motivated Stephen Paddock to embark on the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history but determined that he researched SWAT tactics ahead of the massacre and investigated other possible targets.More >>
The Union Springs Police Department signed seven arrest warrants following a shooting on Jan. 7. Cpt. Sharon Dean said the warrants are for three people.More >>
