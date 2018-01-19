1 dead, 3 to be arrested following early January Union Springs shooting

The Union Springs Police Department signed seven arrest warrants following a shooting on Jan. 7. Cpt. Sharon Dean said the warrants are for three people.

The original charges were for first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an occupied vehicle. One of the two people who were left in critical condition after the shooting passed away from injuries early Friday morning.

Dean said this bumps the assault charges up to murder charges. She said she cannot release who the warrants are for specifically since arrests are pending. She said five witnesses to the shootings came forward to give information.

Investigators are still questioning both suspects and witnesses.

Dean said she expects arrests to be made early next week.

Six people were shot in total. The five others are in good condition, including the other person who was previously in critical condition.

