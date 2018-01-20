Auburn man dies in crash after car leaves road, strikes tree

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the cause of a fatal single-vehicle crash involving an Auburn man.

According to ALEA officers, John Paul Vitruk, 64, of Auburn, was pronounced dead on the scene Friday morning. Officers said his 2007 GMC pickup left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

Officers said the crash happened just shy of 10:30 a.m. in Lee County on Alabama Highway 169 near mile marker 16, near Lee Road 175.

