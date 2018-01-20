Crowds gather to celebrate Alabama's national championship win

A healthy crowd is gathering along the Walk of Champions on the University of Alabama to celebrate the University of Alabama’s recent national championship earned in Atlanta over Georgia.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs in overtime 26-23 Jan. 8.

Nick Saban tied legendary Alabama coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant with his sixth national championship win. Saban currently has six titles under his belt, the last five at Alabama and one at LSU.

Saturday's public celebration includes a parade at 2 p.m. followed by a platform presentation of the national championship trophy at the foot of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

