Thousands gather to celebrate Alabama's national championship win

The ceremony began with a parade on the University of Alabama campus Saturday afternoon, a parade of the Million Dollar Band, coaches and players. National champions taking it all in for the fifth time under Nick Saban's tenure.

At the foot of Bryant-Denny Stadium, the team formally accepted the trophy and a collective thank you from coach Saban and star players. Thousands of fans gathered along the Walk of Champions. It had the feel of game day.

"What you do and the passion you have is what makes being the coach at the University of Alabama and as a player at the University of Alabama extremely, extremely special. My message after the game to them was the use the lesson that you learned in the season to help you be more successful in life. They will serve you well," said coach Nick Saban.

"I really appreciate all the support from all the fans, y'all mean a lot to me and will have a place in my heart forever," said defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

"The whole team being able to go through adversity through injuries and the trainers have done a great job keeping us more healthy," linebacker Rashaan Evans said.

With title number five in nine years in the books, Bama fans are already looking forward to the new season. The first game is just 231 days away.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the senior class for the Crimson Tide set an NCAA record this year with a win-loss record of 53 and 5.

