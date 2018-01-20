FIRST ALERT: Mild weekend before rain returns Monday

I know what many of you may be thinking.... "How do we go from single digit wind chills to mild, dare I say warm conditions?!". Yes it may seem like our weather makes little to no sense but trust me it's all withing reason.

An area of high pressure continues to rest over the Gulf Coast/southeast region today, and it will remain in control of our weather through late Sunday. We're benefiting from southerly winds pushing our temperatures into the low to mid 60s for an afternoon high today and near 70 tomorrow.

Enjoy this dry, mild weekend while it lasts because we all know our weather will change and it looks like that time will come Monday. The good news is we'll remain mild but we're in for widespread rain and a few thunderstorms. A cold front will sweep through the state Monday afternoon/evening. A line of showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will track west to east across the state.

Instability will be limited as this cold front passes over the area, limiting our severe weather threat. As of right now, we're under a marginal threat for severe weather. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest likelihood of severe weather, that puts us at a 1. But we'll have to monitor dew points as we approach this time frame. If we have higher dew points that will increase our thunderstorm chances. Lapse rates are already adequate for a few storms so it will be something to keep an eye on.

We won't see a huge temperature drop off behind Monday's cold front. We'll drop from the upper 60s Monday down into the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday through the remainder of the workweek. We'll remain dry until our next storm system arrives next early next weekend.

